First mentioned in the 1950s, the term “Wall of Worry” refers to something very specific. It describes how major advances usually rise into the face of worry and disbelief, with investors believing the rally can’t continue.
The Wall Of Worry Reaches The 'Fear Of Missing Out' Stage - Expect Higher Prices
Summary
- The market is currently in the 'Fear of Missing Out' stage, with investors beginning to chase the rally after the initial stage of pessimism.
- The WOW indicator, a composite of five sentiment measures, shows we are halfway into the current market advance.
- Historical analysis suggests rallies persist until optimism replaces worry; we are not yet at that final stage.
- Based on contrary opinion and current sentiment, we expect the rally to continue at least through October, supporting a bullish outlook.
