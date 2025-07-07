U.S. Dollar: Continues To Melt

John M. Mason
17.64K Followers

Summary

  • The US Dollar's value is steadily declining, as shown in the latest Federal Reserve Nominal Broad US Dollar Index chart.
  • This ongoing weakness in the dollar could impact global markets and investor portfolios, especially those exposed to currency risk.
  • Investors should monitor the dollar's trajectory closely, as further declines may influence inflation, import costs, and multinational earnings.
  • Given these trends, I recommend reviewing currency hedging strategies and considering diversification to mitigate potential risks from a weaker US Dollar.
Melting Dollar

PM Images

The value of the US Dollar continues to decline.

Here is the latest chart, bringing us up to the end of the past week. The beginning of the chart…the first of January 2025.

The greatest factor impacting the value of

This article was written by

John M. Mason
17.64K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SPY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQ
--
SPY
--
DIA
--
IVV
--
IWM
--
VOO
--
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News