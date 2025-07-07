Unpacking What's Behind The Underperformance Of Dividend Aristocrats

Summary

  • The Dividend Aristocrats have significantly underperformed the broader S&P 500 on a total return basis over the past 10-year period.
  • A company could technically maintain membership by increasing its dividend by a penny per year. As long as the streak stays intact, it qualifies. That potentially leaves room for low-growth dividend payers with little real income growth.
  • A long dividend growth streak doesn’t guarantee high dividend growth. Income investors looking to outpace inflation may want to look beyond the index and focus more on forward-looking fundamentals and payout growth velocity.
  • The index remains a useful starting point for income-oriented investors.

A popular strategy among income-focused investors is overweighting companies with long track records of dividend growth.

The most widely recognized version of this approach is the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index: an equally weighted benchmark made up of

Infrastructure Capital Advisors
206 Followers
Infrastructure Capital Advisors ("Infrastructure Capital") is a leading provider of investment management solutions designed to meet the needs of income-focused investors. Jay Hatfield is CEO and CIO of the investment team. Mr. Hatfield is the lead portfolio manager of the InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (NYSE: SCAP), InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSE: ICAP), InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA), Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSE: PFFA), InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE: PFFR), and a series of private accounts. Infrastructure Capital frequently appears on or is quoted in Fox Business, CNBC, Barron's, The Wall Street Journal, Yahoo Finance, TD Ameritrade Network, and Bloomberg Radio/TV. The team at Infrastructure Capital publishes a monthly market and economic report, quarterly commentaries, investing primers, and asset class and strategy research. In addition, Infrastructure Capital hosts a monthly webinar and attends industry conferences in an effort to provide educational investing resources.

