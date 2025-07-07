Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is one of my go-to mega cap businesses. Despite its impressive valuation, I still consider it underrated given the long-term potential and top-tier investment strategy. Amazon was one of those businesses I
Amazon Is Breaking The Bank With AWS Each Quarter (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Amazon.com, Inc. remains a top long-term pick, with AWS driving profitability and growth, despite recent market volatility and global trade risks.
- AWS continues to deliver strong revenue growth and strategic partnerships, especially in AI, even as competition with Azure intensifies.
- Recent AWS customer wins and multi-year agreements reinforce Amazon's leadership and innovation in cloud and generative AI solutions.
- Valuation is still attractive; I rate AMZN stock a Buy (downgraded from Strong Buy after recent gains), expecting further upside from multiple expansion and bottom line growth.
