Precigen: August Is Pivotal For This Biotech Innovator

Sean Daly
Summary

  • Precigen's future hinges on the FDA's approval of PRGN-2012, with a pivotal decision expected August 27, 2025.
  • PRGN-2012 shows strong efficacy and safety, potentially transforming the treatment of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis and opening up a $2 billion global market opportunity.
  • Despite promising science, Precigen has long-faced severe financial challenges and a very short cash runway into 2026.
  • If PRGN-2012 is approved, PGEN could quickly rebound. Failure could potentially push the company into insolvency, in my opinion.
  • A small speculative position on this micro-cap might be warranted; RRP has no cure at present, and PRGN-2012 will become the first FDA-approved drug for the disease.

Genetic Data

wildpixel

Every once in a while, I get things right. On January 31, 2023, I rated Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) a HOLD at $1.62. Now, revisiting the company with a new report 17 months later, on July 3, 2025, the stock still stands at, yes, exactly $1.62.

Sean Daly
Sean Daly writes on ETFs, biotech and FINTECH solutions in the banking space. He teaches international finance and financial risk management at Pace University and was a visiting lecturer at Princeton University from 2005 to 2009. He was educated at Columbia University. He has also written extensively on real estate and economic development, exploring issues as diverse as Chinese urbanization, CMI multilateral currency swap arrangements, energy geopolitics, and Asia's sovereign wealth funds. Global strategy and private equity background. Equity approach: long/short, event-driven, with a focus on small cap biotech and the emerging markets.

