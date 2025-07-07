Every once in a while, I get things right. On January 31, 2023, I rated Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) a HOLD at $1.62. Now, revisiting the company with a new report 17 months later, on July 3, 2025, the stock still stands at, yes, exactly $1.62.
Precigen: August Is Pivotal For This Biotech Innovator
Summary
- Precigen's future hinges on the FDA's approval of PRGN-2012, with a pivotal decision expected August 27, 2025.
- PRGN-2012 shows strong efficacy and safety, potentially transforming the treatment of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis and opening up a $2 billion global market opportunity.
- Despite promising science, Precigen has long-faced severe financial challenges and a very short cash runway into 2026.
- If PRGN-2012 is approved, PGEN could quickly rebound. Failure could potentially push the company into insolvency, in my opinion.
- A small speculative position on this micro-cap might be warranted; RRP has no cure at present, and PRGN-2012 will become the first FDA-approved drug for the disease.
