Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) Q4 2025 Results Conference Call July 7, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Craig M. White - President, CEO & Chairman of the Board

Daniel E. O’Keefe - Corporate Secretary & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Paul Carter - Unidentified Company

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss Educational Development Corporation's financial and operating results for its fiscal 2026 first quarter results.

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. On the call today are Craig White, President and Chief Executive Officer; and ’Dan O'Keefe, Chief Financial Officer. After the market closed this afternoon, the company issued a press release announcing its results for the fiscal 2026 first quarter results.

The release will be available later today on the company's website at www.edcpub.com. Before turning to the prepared remarks, I would like to remind you that some of the statements made today will be forward-looking and are protected under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to a variety of factors. We refer you to Educational Development Corporation's recent filings with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of the company's financial condition.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Craig White, the company's President and Chief Executive Officer. Craig?

Craig M. White

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to the call. We appreciate your continued interest.

I want to quickly mention that Heather is taking time to be with family as she -- as there was a recent death in her family. I will start today's call with some general comments regarding the quarter, and then I'll pass the call over to Dan to run through the financials, after which I will provide an update on