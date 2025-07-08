I initiated coverage on Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) earlier this year as a "Strong Buy". Since then, the stock has returned 26%, including dividends, far outpacing the market. Despite the price action, the stock is still undervalued - only less severely so - and I regard
Copa Holdings: Outlook Brightens Yet Discount Remains
Summary
- Copa remains undervalued despite a 26% rally; purchases at around $110 still offer a clear margin of safety with a P/E below 7.
- The airline's cost control, prudent financial policies, and industry-leading margins set it apart and support long-term growth and higher multiples.
- Strong volume growth, stable yields, and a favorable macro environment in Latin America underpin continued operational resilience and demand.
- Shareholder returns are robust with a 6% dividend yield and share buybacks, even as CPA invests in fleet expansion and network growth.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CPA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.