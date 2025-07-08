Domino's (NASDAQ:DPZ) doesn't need a long introduction. It's the largest pizza chain in the world and has more than 21,300 stores in over 90 markets. Since its listing in 2004, DPZ has returned 7,230% to its shareholders, vastly outperforming the major
Domino's Pizza: Great Business, Dangerous Valuation And Debt Levels
Summary
- Domino's is a great company with an asset-light business with strong historical returns, but in recent years the growth has slowed down.
- Same-store sales in the US are now in decline, pointing to changing consumer behavior and price sensitivity.
- The company's high debt levels (net debt/FCF of 9.7) leave little room for error, the company needs to execute well.
- Current valuations (30x P/FCF) price in perfection and offer a poor risk-reward for long-term investors.
- DPZ is a quality company, but debt levels and valuation justify a cautious stance. Cheaper international alternatives like Domino's UK offer similar exposure at a much lower valuation.
