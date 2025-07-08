Deckers: Awareness And Sales Of Hoka Shoes Continue To Grow
Summary
- Deckers' recent stock drop is a buying opportunity, as the company remains a high-growth leader driven by Hoka's expanding market presence.
- Despite near-term headwinds like tariffs and softer guidance, Deckers' diversified brand portfolio and strong margins support long-term resilience.
- Valuation has become attractive, with shares now trading at a significant discount to On Holding and a DCF indicating 23% upside potential.
- I rate Deckers a strong buy, confident in its premium brands, robust unit economics, and continued growth prospects despite recent market pessimism.
