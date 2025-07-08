Lockheed Martin’s (NYSE:LMT) stock has been on the retreat in recent months. After peaking above $600 in October 2024, share prices have declined to ~$460. Despite the excellent performance of the F-35 in the Iran-Israel conflict, stock prices have continued to stagnate. A
Lockheed Martin: Well Positioned For Tomorrow's Wars
Summary
- Lockheed Martin is well positioned for future growth, driven by increasing demand for drones, anti-drone systems, and cybersecurity solutions.
- Despite recent share price declines and stagnant revenues, I believe LMT will outperform as global defense spending rises and allies increase F-35 orders.
- LMT's reasonable valuation, strong operating margins in cybersecurity, and robust product lineup make it an attractive investment opportunity.
- Defense spending is likely to remain resilient even in economic downturns, providing a stable backdrop for LMT's continued success.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I am long SHLD.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.