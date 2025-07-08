Among my favourite pursuits on Seeking Alpha is discovering new ways of investing in the markets. ETFs present a veritable buffet of choices in that regard, and today, I intend to cover an obscure-but-nearing-$1-billion-in-AUM fund called AB
AB Conservative Buffer ETF: Limited Upside Capture With Ample Downside Protection
Summary
- BUFC offers capped S&P 500 upside and a 15% downside buffer, making it ideal for risk-averse investors focused on capital preservation.
- The ETF uses FLEX options on SPY to achieve its objectives, successfully minimizing drawdowns during recent market volatility.
- With a higher-than-average 0.69% expense ratio and limited track record, BUFC is best used alongside SPY for balanced risk and return.
- I rate AB Conservative Buffer ETF a 'Buy' for conservative investors prioritizing downside protection over maximum upside, especially in uncertain markets.
