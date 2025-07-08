Amplify Energy: Eagle Ford Divestiture Boosts Liquidity

Elephant Analytics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Amplify Energy sold its non-operated Eagle Ford assets for $23 million.
  • I estimate this was at 0.7x to 0.8x PD PV-10 at current strip, including the added reserves from recently completed wells.
  • Amplify is now projected to end 2025 with under $100 million in credit facility debt.
  • It may put some money towards Beta development, though, which still provides good returns at $60s oil.
  • Amplify previously deferred three Beta wells to improve its 2025 free cash flow.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Distressed Value Investing. Learn More »

Oil Rig

1971yes

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) recently sold its non-operated Eagle Ford assets for $23 million. This appears to be a fair price (my estimate is around 0.7x to 0.8x PD PV-10 at current strip) and gives Amplify some additional liquidity

Free Trial Offer

We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Note: The free trial offer is valid only for people who have not subscribed to Distressed Value Investing previously.

This article was written by

Elephant Analytics
11.55K Followers
Aaron Chow, aka Elephant Analytics has 15+ years of analytical experience and is a top rated analyst on TipRanks. Aaron previously co-founded a mobile gaming company (Absolute Games) that was acquired by PENN Entertainment. He used his analytical and modeling skills to design the in-game economic models for two mobile apps with over 30 million in combined installs. He is the author of the investing group Distressed Value Investing, which focuses on both value opportunities and distressed plays, with a significant focus on the energy sector. Learn more>>

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMPY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMPY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMPY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News