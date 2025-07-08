The frontloading reversal continued in May, making it another disappointing month for German exports. After yesterday’s encouraging industrial production data, May export data showed where the frontloading reversal is still in full swing: in
German Exports Suffered From Frontloading Reversal In May
Summary
- The frontloading reversal continued in May, making it another disappointing month for German exports.
- Exports dropped by 1.4% month-on-month, from -1.6% MoM in April, fully wiping out the frontloading surge in February and March.
- Looking ahead, German exports are still facing rough headwinds.
