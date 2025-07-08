German Exports Suffered From Frontloading Reversal In May

Jul. 08, 2025 4:25 AM ET, , ,
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.57K Followers

Summary

  • The frontloading reversal continued in May, making it another disappointing month for German exports.
  • Exports dropped by 1.4% month-on-month, from -1.6% MoM in April, fully wiping out the frontloading surge in February and March.
  • Looking ahead, German exports are still facing rough headwinds.

Container ship docked in port as seen from above, Germany

Abstract Aerial Art

By Carsten Brzeski

The frontloading reversal continued in May, making it another disappointing month for German exports. After yesterday’s encouraging industrial production data, May export data showed where the frontloading reversal is still in full swing: in

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.57K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWG--
iShares MSCI Germany ETF
FGM--
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
DAX--
Global X DAX Germany ETF
FLGR--
Franklin FTSE Germany ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News