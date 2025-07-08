Solar stocks have been on a seesaw ride lately as the "Big Beautiful Bill" shakes the energy sector up and down. Now that the bill has finally passed the Senate, I think First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is an
First Solar Could Be A Winner
Summary
- First Solar stands out as a major beneficiary of the new Senate energy bill, thanks to its U.S.-centric manufacturing and unique cadmium-telluride technology.
- The company boasts a massive 66.3 GW project backlog, aggressive U.S. capacity expansion, and is well-insulated from policy and supply chain headwinds.
- FSLR trades at a significant discount to its peers, offering a strong margin of safety, with intrinsic value estimates well above current prices.
- Despite sector risks, I rate First Solar a Strong Buy due to its policy tailwinds, robust fundamentals, and Wall Street's bullish price targets.
