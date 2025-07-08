REX-Osprey SOL + Staking ETF: A Game-Changer For The U.S. Market
Summary
- SSK is the first US ETF to offer Solana staking rewards, marking a milestone for digital asset ETFs in the US market.
- The fund's C-corp structure enables staking yield payouts but introduces double taxation and a relatively high 1.4% expense ratio.
- Solana's staking yields remain robust, driven by transaction fees and stablecoin activity, supporting a positive outlook for SSK's income potential.
- I rate SSK a 'buy' as the best available Solana staking ETF until a superior structure emerges.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD, ETH-USD, SOL-USD, OSOL, LTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I'm not an investment advisor.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.