REX-Osprey SOL + Staking ETF: A Game-Changer For The U.S. Market

Mike Fay
5.79K Followers

Summary

  • SSK is the first US ETF to offer Solana staking rewards, marking a milestone for digital asset ETFs in the US market.
  • The fund's C-corp structure enables staking yield payouts but introduces double taxation and a relatively high 1.4% expense ratio.
  • Solana's staking yields remain robust, driven by transaction fees and stablecoin activity, supporting a positive outlook for SSK's income potential.
  • I rate SSK a 'buy' as the best available Solana staking ETF until a superior structure emerges.

Solana SOL cryptocurrency physical coin, abstract background.

Dennis Diatel Photography

For the first time in the United States market, there is an ETF product that provides investors exposure to Solana USD (SOL-USD) with staking rewards. The REX-Osprey SOL + Staking ETF (BATS:SSK) launched

This article was written by

Mike Fay
5.79K Followers
Former media research analyst. Main coverage areas are crypto, BTC miners, metal, and media equities. I'm not an investment advisor. I just share what I do with my own capital and why. Outside of Seeking Alpha, I also write the Heretic Speculator newsletter over at Substack.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD, ETH-USD, SOL-USD, OSOL, LTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not an investment advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SSK ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SSK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SSK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News