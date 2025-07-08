Netflix Q2 Earnings Preview: Recent Price Spike Makes Me Cautious (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- I am downgrading Netflix from buy to hold due to valuation concerns, despite strong fundamentals and a 40% YTD share price increase.
- Netflix's operational efficiency, subscriber retention, and pricing have driven impressive growth, but the current price no longer offers an attractive entry point.
- My DCF model, even with optimistic AI-driven margin assumptions, suggests a 6.9% downside from current levels, making the stock less compelling.
- AI-driven content cost reduction is both the biggest risk and opportunity; investors should watch for developments in this area and potential tariff impacts.
