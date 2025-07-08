Saia Now Challenged, But Earnings And Price May Rebound Soon

Robert F. Abbott
Summary

  • Despite negative EPS revisions and momentum warnings, I see Saia as fundamentally strong and poised for double-digit growth, making it a buy.
  • Short-term headwinds from recent acquisitions are temporary. Wall Street expects a strong earnings rebound in 2026 and beyond as scale and productivity improve.
  • The recent price slump is industry-wide, but SAIA stock's financial position and terminal expansion position it well for long-term investors.
  • I set a one-year price target of $383.23, reflecting 30% upside, and believe the current warning is less relevant for medium- and long-term investors.

Saia LTL Freight semi-truck, with double trailers, driving along US-395 in eastern Washington State, USA.

Jon Tetzlaff

Investment Thesis

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA), a less-than-truckload or LTL freight carrier, receives a red-banner warning on its Seeking Alpha summary page. Behind the warning are negative EPS revisions and slowing momentum.

I take issue with each of

Robert F. Abbott
