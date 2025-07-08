VEE:CA: Buy Emerging Markets Ahead Of Global Trade Realignments
Summary
- VEE:CA offers Canadian investors hedged access to emerging markets, primarily via VWO, with currency risk mitigation and fewer tax complications than U.S. ETFs.
- Emerging markets have outperformed YTD, but ongoing U.S.-China tariff tensions create uncertainty and potential margin pressure for Chinese exporters.
- Despite short-term risks, I believe global trade realignment away from U.S. dominance will benefit emerging markets and VEE:CA over the long term.
- I'm bullish on VEE:CA, rating it a long-term Buy for investors with patience to ride out global supply chain and trade shifts.
