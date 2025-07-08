Victrex plc (VTXPF) Q3 2025 Sales/ Trading Statement Call Transcript

Victrex plc (OTCPK:VTXPF) Q3 2025 Sales/ Trading Statement Call July 8, 2025 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ian Clifford Melling - CFO & Executive Director

Jakob O. Sigurdsson - CEO & Executive Director

Vivienne Cox - Corporate Participant

Conference Call Participants

Christian Bell - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Jens Harry Lindqvist - Investec Bank plc, Research Division

Kevin Christopher Fogarty - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Matthew John Peter Yates - BofA Securities, Research Division

Melwin Mehta - Unidentified Company

Vanessa Jeffriess - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Victrex Q3 interim management statement. [Operator Instructions] I would like to remind all participants that this call is being recorded.

I will now hand over to the Chair of Victrex plc, Vivienne Cox, to open the presentation.

Vivienne Cox

Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Victrex Q3 trading update call. So I'm Vivienne Cox, the Chair of Victrex. And I have with me Jakob Sigurdsson, Chief Executive; Ian Melling, our CFO; and Andrew Hanson, our Director of Investor Relations.

Before we turn to the business of the Q3 trading update, we announced today the retirement of Jakob as Chief Executive and the appointment of James Routh as his replacement.

I would like to briefly cover that before handing over to Jakob and Ian for the main part of this call. So James will succeed Jakob as CEO in due course. I've not yet agreed a definitive start date with his current Chairman, and we will let you know through a separate announcement once that is finalized. Jakob will step down as Chief Executive once James joins the Board, ensuring an orderly transition.

Jakob remains fully committed to the business, and we're grateful to him and thank him for his