Mindless Flows Are Not Loss Protection
Summary
- Vanguard founder and ETF pioneer, Jack Bogle, warned that if index funds came to own half of the U.S. stock market, it could lead to significant issues.
- According to the most recent data, more than 70% of inflows into the stock market have gone into passive or index strategies, with the first half of 2025 seeing a record net buying by retail participants.
- Simplify Asset Management’s Mike Green has pointed out that a large portion comes from payroll deductions, and when unemployment rises, these flows naturally slow.
