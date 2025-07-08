Fundsmith Equity Fund 2025 Semi-Annual Letter To Shareholders

peepo

Dear Fellow Investor,

Our Fund fell 1.9% in the first six months of the year, two percentage points less than what is perhaps the most obvious comparator — the MSCI World Index (£ net).

What did well for us in the first six months of 2025? Here are the five biggest positive contributors to performance:

Stock Attribution Philip Morris (PM) +1.8% Meta Platforms (META) +1.4% Microsoft (MSFT) +0.8% IDEXX (IDXX) +0.8% L’Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCF)(OTCPK:LRLCY) +0.7% Click to enlarge

Source: State Street

As ever, we continue to make money with old friends.

The five biggest detractors from our Fund’s performance during the period were:

Stock Attribution Novo Nordisk (NVO)(OTCPK:NONOF) -1.7% LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF)(OTCPK:LVMUY) -1.1% Waters (WAT) -0.6% Alphabet (GOOGL)(GOOG) -0.5% Coloplast (OTCPK:CLPBY)(OTCPK:CLPBY) -0.5% Click to enlarge

Source: State Street

Novo Nordisk alone accounted for almost all the underperformance during the period. Its ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory in respect of its leadership in weight loss drugs continues to be remarkable. Its inability to deal with the US legal and regulatory system’s approach to its success would be interesting to observe from a safe distance.

Another Danish medical company, Coloplast, was also amongst our largest detractors. Together with Novo they accounted for more than all the underperformance. Coloplast was a company whose revenue growth rate was metronomic. Probably not coincidentally, following two major acquisitions, it has encountered a series of operational failures.

Both Novo and Coloplast are controlled by foundations which we have seen as a strength in terms of their ability to make good long-term decisions. Both have now fired their CEOs. We wait with increasingly thin patience to see whom they appoint as replacements and what changes they bring.

Another adverse factor affecting our Fund’s performance has been the US Dollar. The majority of the companies we invest in are based in the United States, report in US Dollars and more importantly have the majority of their revenues in this currency. Therefore the move in the Pound vs US Dollar exchange rate from $1.25 at the beginning of the year to $1.37 at the end of June (9% depreciation) has had a major effect. This can be seen in the fact that our US Dollar denominated fund was up by 6.3% in the first half of 2025. I doubt this performance by the Dollar relative to the Pound is a reflection of the strength of the UK economy, and in fact the USD Trade Weighted Index has fallen by a similar amount.

I have no clue if or when this will reverse but would merely observe that the apparent policy aims of the Trump administration — reducing the US trade deficit and lowering interest rates — are incompatible with a strong Dollar. But equally the course of events in the UK do not suggest to me that the Pound is likely to see continued strength either.

We prefer not to update the valuation at this stage of the year as although share prices are certain, the free cash flow (‘FCF’) on which we base our valuation has elements of seasonality so we will leave it until the year end to update the portfolio valuation.

During the period we began accumulating stakes in Zoetis (ZTS), the animal health company, Intuit (INTU), the accounting software business and EssilorLuxottica (OTCPK:ESLOF)(OTCPK:ESLOY) the global eyewear manufacturer and we sold our positions in PepsiCo (PEP) and Brown-Forman (BF.A)(BF.B). As a result our portfolio turnover in the first half was 9.2% and the voluntary dealing (dealing not caused by redemptions or subscriptions) cost £1.6m during the half year (0.008% or 0.8 of a basis point). The Ongoing Charges Figure for the T Class Accumulation shares was 1.04% and with the cost of all dealing added, the Total Cost of Investment was 1.06%.

We continue to invest with the aim of long-term superior performance adjusted for risk and thank you for your continued support.

The table below shows the performance of the Fundsmith Equity Fund (‘Fund’) and other comparators during the first half of 2025 and since inception.

% Total Return 1st Jan to 30th June 2025 Inception to 30th June 2025 Cumulative Annualised Fundsmith Equity Fund 1 -1.9 +593.6 +14.1 Equities 2 +0.1 +403.6 +11.6 UK Bonds 3 +3.8 +28.3 +1.7 Cash 4 +2.2 +21.1 +1.3 Click to enlarge

The Fund is not managed with reference to any benchmark, the above comparators are provided for information purposes only. 1 T Class Accumulation shares, net of fees priced at midday UK time, source: Bloomberg. 2 MSCI World Index, £ Net, priced at close of business US time, source: www.msci.com. 3 Bloomberg Series-E UK Govt 5-10 yr Bond Index, source: Bloomberg. 4£ Interest Rate, source: Bloomberg. Click to enlarge

Yours sincerely,

Terry Smith, CEO, Fundsmith LLP

Disclaimer: A Key Investor Information Document and an English language prospectus for the Fundsmith Equity Fund are available via the Fundsmith website or on request and investors should consult these documents before purchasing shares in the fund. Past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them may fall as well as rise and be affected by changes in exchange rates, and you may not get back the amount of your original investment. Fundsmith LLP does not offer investment advice or make any recommendations regarding the suitability of its product. This document is communicated by Fundsmith LLP which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Sources: Fundsmith LLP & Bloomberg unless otherwise stated. Portfolio turnover is a measure of the fund's trading activity and has been calculated by taking the total share purchases and sales less total creations and liquidations divided by the average net asset value of the fund. MSCI World Index is the exclusive property of MSCI Inc. MSCI makes no express or implied warranties or representations and shall have no liability whatsoever with respect to any MSCI data contained herein. The MSCI data may not be further redistributed or used as a basis for other indices or any securities or final products. This report is not approved, reviewed or produced by MSCI. The Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) was developed by and is the exclusive property of MSCI and Standard & Poor’s and ‘GICS®’ is a service mark of MSCI and Standard & Poor’s. The MSCI World Index is a developed world index of global equities across all sectors and, as such, is a fair comparison given the fund's investment objective and policy. Click to enlarge

