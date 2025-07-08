Asia has once again been hit hard with a fresh set of tariff rates announced by President Trump, set to take effect on 1 August. Out of the 14 countries that received tariff letters
New U.S. Tariffs Target Asia, But Some Countries Stand To Gain
Summary
- President Trump’s new tariffs are higher than expected for most Asian economies.
- Moreover, most countries will face additional tariff rates on transshipments.
- The new announcements are silent on Singapore, India and the Philippines, which might stand to benefit from tariff concessions if negotiations progress favourably.
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.