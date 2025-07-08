TSMC's Dominance Is Intact, And The Valuation Still Works
Summary
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited remains a Buy as AI-driven demand accelerates, with Big Tech capex and sovereign AI investments supporting a bullish multi-year cycle.
- Tariff risks have faded, and 2026 growth visibility is improving, pushing out concerns of a semiconductor downcycle.
- Key risks include Taiwan's geopolitical tensions and currency headwinds.
- TSM stock trades at a discount to peers despite a dominant market position and 20% revenue CAGR guidance, offering attractive long-term value.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.