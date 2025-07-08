There Is No U.S. Debt Crisis, But Elon Musk Is Right About One Thing

James Foord
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Elon Musk's U.S. debt concerns are exaggerated; the current debt situation isn't unprecedented or immediately catastrophic for the economy.
  • Neither major political party is willing to meaningfully address the deficit; only a third party could drive real change.
  • Historical and international comparisons, especially with Japan, suggest the U.S. has significant room for debt growth without immediate crisis.
  • The real risk is to the U.S. dollar's status; investors should diversify globally and into hard assets to hedge against potential devaluation.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Pragmatic Investor. Learn More »

Dice form the expression "sometimes you win" and "sometimes you learn".

Fokusiert

Thesis Summary

The U.S. debt is considered a big problem by a lot of investors and macroeconomists, but evidence from other countries suggests there’s a lot more room for the debt to grow without having major repercussions on the economy.

Macro moves markets, and this is what I do at The Pragmatic Investor

Join today and enjoy:

- Weekly Macro Newsletter

- Access to our Portfolio

- Deep dive reports on stocks.

- Regular news updates

Start your free trial right now!

This article was written by

James Foord
24.45K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQ
--
SPY
--
DIA
--
IVV
--
IWM
--
VOO
--
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News