Wall Street Lunch: Consumers' Short-Term Inflation Expectations Dip

Our top story so far, U.S. consumers modestly lowered their expectations for inflation for the year ahead, while keeping longer-term expectations unchanged. That’s according to the New York Fed’s June Survey of Consumer Expectations.

Views on unemployment and job loss expectations improved, but the outlook for spending declined slightly, even as expectations for household income growth rose.

The median inflation expectation dipped by 0.2 percentage point to 3.0% at the one-year ahead timeframe. Median inflation expectations for three years ahead stayed at 3.0% and for five years ahead remained at 2.6%.

Median one-year-ahead earnings growth expectations fell by 0.2 pp to 2.5% in June, below the 12-month trailing average of 2.8%. However, the median expected growth in household income rose by 0.2 pp to 2.9% in June, in line with the 12-month trailing average.

Consumers are tamping down their spending plans, though. The median household spending growth expectations fell by 0.2 pp to 4.8%, which is still outpacing the growth in expected household income.

The mean probability that the U.S. unemployment rate will be higher one year from now dropped by 1.1 pp to 39.7.

Among active stocks, Jefferies raised its price target on Oracle (ORCL) to $270 from $220 while maintaining its Buy rating on the shares, citing "mega deals" accelerating growth.

Brent Thill said Oracle's recent deals (including an over-$30 billion annual revenue contract in FY28) represent a pivotal moment in its evolution as a hyperscaler.

Uber (UBER) is seen benefiting from the No Tax on Tips provision of the bill passed by Congress last week. Bank of America noted that the tax benefit could provide a modest tailwind to driver supply, which would indirectly support take rates for Uber.

Analyst Justin Post crunched the numbers, saying: "We expect US Uber drivers to earn ~$42bn this year. If we assume 7% avg. tip on US (gross bookings) of $88bn for 2025E, we get to $5.7bn in US Tips this year (14% of driver earnings). This translates to ~$1.0bn in tax savings for drivers, assuming an 18% avg. tax rate, for a 2.5% pay bump."

And Wendy's (WEN) President and CEO Kirk Tanner is leaving to take the helm at Hershey (HSY). Tanner is succeeding retiring Hershey chief exec Michele Buck, effective August 18. Wendy’s CFO Ken Cook is taking an interim CEO role at the burger chain.

In other news of note, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives thinks the Tesla (TSLA) board of directors needs to act quickly to set the ground rules for CEO Elon Musk. Crucially, Ives said Tesla needs Musk as CEO for another five years at least because of the role he will play in the autonomous and robotics future of the company.

Ives and his team suggest a new incentive-driven pay package for Musk as CEO that increases his ownership of Tesla up to ~25% voting power. A special board committee would create the strategy and proxy that Tesla shareholders would be able to vote at the next annual meeting.

"This would also solidify Musk as CEO of Tesla over the coming years, as we expect him to be CEO at least until 2030," he noted.

Per Ives' plan, part of Musk's new pay package would lay out the amount of time he needs to spend on Tesla operations to fulfill his pay package and certain ground rules, while a special board oversight committee would be created to determine if Musk violates the pay package. In a nutshell, the TSLA board cannot control Musk's donations, but they can have oversight if his political ambitions and endeavors interfere with his role as CEO.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, Goldman Sachs and BofA are lifting their S&P 500 (SP500) targets amid the resilience of large public companies, lower bond yields and potential Fed easing.

Goldman Sachs now expects the index to hit 6,600 by year-end and 6,900 within 12 months, up 6% and 11%, respectively, from previous estimates.

BofA is more of a catch-up call, with strategist Savita Subramanian boosting her year-end target to 6300 and 12-month target to 6600. The S&P closed Monday at 6,230, so BofA sees a sideways second half for the most part.

"Remember, price return is only half the story—dividends are likely to contribute more from here. Dividend growth undershot earnings growth amid zero interest rate policy (ZIRP) which diminished the importance of cash return," Subramanian added.