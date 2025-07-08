Tariff Tensions Rise: Stock Prices Fall

Jul. 08, 2025 12:25 PM ETSPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY), DIA, QQQ, IVV, VOO, IWM, SPX, SP500, NDX, DJI, , , , , , , , ,
John M. Mason
17.66K Followers

Summary

  • The stock market hit multiple historic highs last week, driven by ongoing Federal Reserve monetary stimulus supporting equities.
  • Despite market highs, investor nerves are frayed due to heightened uncertainty from President Trump's tariff policies and unpredictable leadership style.
  • The U.S. dollar has weakened since January, largely attributed to Trump's tariff drama and its negative perception in foreign exchange markets.
  • Market volatility and uncertainty will persist as long as Trump's approach dominates, overshadowing the Fed's steady, patient policy framework.

Tariff Warning Tape at Shipping Port

D-Keine/iStock via Getty Images

The stock market did very well last week.

With one day off to celebrate the Fourth of July, the week saw the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index hit four new historic highs.

The NASDAQ

This article was written by

John M. Mason
17.66K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SPY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQ
--
SPY
--
DIA
--
IVV
--
IWM
--
VOO
--
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News