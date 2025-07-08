Energy stocks have tended to underperform in recent quarters, and this continued in the recently concluded H1 2025. For instance, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE), which tracks ~23 companies in the energy sector, saw temporary rallies and selloffs
Energy Stocks: Winners And Losers At The Beginning Of H2 2025
Summary
- The energy sector made big moves in H1 2025, up and down, but either move could only be sustained for a limited time.
- Many energy stocks are feeling the effects of changes taking place in the oil market, especially with supply growth expected to outpace demand growth.
- While the energy sector can expect headwinds in H2 2025, shorts are still likely to think twice about placing bets against the sector.
- H1 2025 was a snooze overall, even with all the moves, and odds are H2 2025 is likely to turn out the same way.
