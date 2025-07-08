Joby Aviation, Inc.'s (NYSE:JOBY) stock has gained momentum in recent weeks, although the exact catalyst for this isn't really clear. I tend to think Joby's lead in the eVTOL market has been underestimated though, and the move
Joby Aviation: Share Price Is Catching Up With The Company's Fundamentals
Summary
- Joby's share price has begun to move higher in recent months as the maturity of its business becomes more apparent.
- In particular, Joby is regularly performing piloted transition flights, including in Dubai, where the company is preparing for commercial operations.
- Joby also continues to progress through the certification process, although this likely won't be complete until 2026.
- While Joby is the clear leader in the eVTOL market, I have doubts about the size of the opportunity at this stage.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.