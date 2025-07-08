Luca Mining (OTCQX:LUCMF) is what happens when a forgotten junior actually starts operating. Two mines are now live, gold is pouring, cash is coming in, and still, the valuation is as low as it can be. That’s the setup. The market continues to
Luca Mining: Underground, Underpriced, And Finally Working
Summary
- Luca Mining is now a two-mine producer, posting record Q1 results and ramping up gold output with strong cash flow and falling debt.
- Guidance for 2025 is aggressive: 85–100k oz AuEq and $30–40M FCF, with catalysts including Tahuehueto ramp-up, Campo optimization, and index inclusion.
- Valuation remains discounted versus peers, with the market not fully pricing in operational progress; a re-rating is likely if Luca proves consistency.
- Risks are high—execution, costs, and metal prices matter—but if Luca delivers, this is a speculative buy with leveraged exposure to the gold cycle.
