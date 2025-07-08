Introduction
The market is at an all-time high, and speculative stocks with no profits continue to amaze with their gravity-defying rise. Meanwhile, some steady eddies are getting no love.
H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) is the second-largest tax preparation
The market is at an all-time high, and speculative stocks with no profits continue to amaze with their gravity-defying rise. Meanwhile, some steady eddies are getting no love.
H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) is the second-largest tax preparation
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HRB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.