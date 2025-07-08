TDVG: This Dividend ETF Gets The Job Done But Outpaced By Peers

Cain Lee
6.2K Followers

Summary

  • TDVG offers exposure to high-quality dividend payers with strong growth potential, but its 1% starting yield is lower than many peer ETFs.
  • The ETF's strategy balances growth and income, favoring companies with strong management, healthy cash flows, and a history of dividend increases.
  • TDVG has underperformed both peer dividend ETFs and broad index funds like SPY and QQQ, making it less attractive for most long-term investors.
  • Best suited for investors with a long-term horizon seeking dividend growth, TDVG requires patience and may not satisfy those needing immediate income.

Financial Growth, Money Tree for Business Success. 3D render.

lerbank

Overview

As a dividend investor, I know how difficult it can be to build out a portfolio of high-quality holdings. If I could go back in time, I would have selected one dividend-focused ETF to hold instead of trying to build

This article was written by

Cain Lee
6.2K Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 15 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering high quality dividend stocks and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TDVG ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TDVG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TDVG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News