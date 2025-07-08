As laid out in an article earlier this year, I have been trimming Apple over the past few years. Now, I have finally taken all chips off the table and taken profits off my last, already underweight, Apple position. Instead, Xiaomi found its way back to
Xiaomi Over Apple: Buying Any Weakness Of This China Top Pick
Summary
- I have fully exited Apple and have started accumulating Xiaomi during early April weakness.
- After only 4 quarters in operation, Xiaomi's EV business has exceeded my forecasts in volume and is growing rapidly. The segment is close to turning profitable on an operating level.
- Non-EV segments remain strong, with double-digit revenue growth and high-margin Internet Services, supporting Xiaomi’s diversified business model and financial health.
- Despite an ambitious valuation, Xiaomi’s accelerated growth and improved cash flow visibility justify a Buy rating, with plans to add on any share price weakness.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XIACF, XIACY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.