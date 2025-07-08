The Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) remains a promising buy-and-hold-forever solution for investors that want to gain exposure to the secular theme of artificial intelligence and growing adoption of AI tools by enterprise and consumer markets. In
SCHG: A Forever Holding
Summary
- SCHG offers exposure to top U.S. tech giants, including the 'Magnificent 7', making it a strong AI and tech growth play.
- The ETF is up 25% since my last buy call, but I believe its full potential remains underappreciated by the market.
- Increasing AI spending and surging FCFs could lead to considerable upgrades to capital return plans and higher stock buyback authorizations, benefiting highly concentrated tech ETFs like SCHG.
- SCHG provides a low-cost, non-leveraged way to benefit from secular AI adoption trends without the risk of picking individual stocks.
- I rate SCHG a strong buy for investors seeking broad, long-term tech exposure with significant AI-driven growth potential.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHG, NVDA, AMZN, AAPL, GOOG, META, TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.