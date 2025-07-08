Early this morning, the NFIB published their June report on small business sentiment. The headline reading came in slightly lower and inline with expectations at 98.6. As we often note, this survey is politically sensitive with a bias towards Republican
Small Business Foibles
Summary
- NFIB small business sentiment index came in slightly lower and inline with expectations at 98.6.
- Two such areas with notable weakness were employment and capital expenditures.
- The drop in inflation as the most important problem gives room for other issues to come to the forefront.
