If you're interested in exploring diversified real estate exposure, look no further. This article delineates the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund's (NYSEARCA:XLRE) key variables and highlights valuable nuances with the rationale of adding to market transparency. Although most of our
XLRE: Outlining Its Key Components And Quantifying Its Role In A Portfolio
Summary
- The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund is a tracker vehicle that offers diversified equity real estate exposure, focusing on liquid access to an otherwise illiquid asset class.
- The ETF pays a notable yield compared to dividend stocks. Moreover, it has a cyclical return profile, proven by a beta coefficient and the ETF's security-specific concentration.
- XLRE provides cross-asset diversification, especially when paired with gold, emerging markets, and bonds. However, it is notably correlated with U.S. stocks and REIT ETFs.
- Real estate's cyclical nature and XLRE's historical max drawdown of 38.8% highlight the need for risk awareness before adding it to a portfolio.
