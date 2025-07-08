Marfrig: Next Chapter Focused On Deleveraging And The BRF Merger

Summary

  • Marfrig’s full BRF merger nearly doubles EPS and drives cost synergies.
  • U.S. cattle cycle pressures margins, but poultry exposure offers diversification.
  • Marfrig improved cash flow and reduced leverage (2.7x) despite high beef costs.
  • BRF’s stronger margins offset weakness in Marfrig’s North American beef operations.
  • Valuations for both Marfrig and BRF remain well below sector averages, supporting continued bullish momentum despite ongoing leverage and integration risks.

field pasture area with white cows grazing

ViniSouza128/iStock via Getty Images

Almost a year has passed since my last thesis on Marfrig (OTCPK:MRRTY), and since then, the 110%+ returns show just how accurate the bullish call was.

As I've been mentioning in my coverage of this

I cover global equities with a sharp focus on emerging markets and under-the-radar opportunities. My work appears on Seeking Alpha, TipRanks, and GuruFocus, and I’ve previously contributed to TheStreet. My goal is simple: deliver deep, actionable insights that go beyond the usual headlines and help investors navigate complex markets with greater confidence.

