While the big tech companies for the most part don’t report until the 3rd or 4th week in July, looking over prior quarters' EPS and revenue growth rates for tech, here’s what the progression looked like in terms of where the
Technology Sector: Looking At The Last 5 Quarters' 'Upside Surprise' Factor
Summary
- The expected EPS growth for the tech sector for Q2 ’24 looks like it’s inline with the previous 5 quarters in terms of being in the “high teens”.
- Maybe a little more revealing is that tech’s EPS upside surprise each quarter was below the S&P 500 EPS upside surprise each quarter.
- Tech sector revenue growth was 7-8% in Q1 ’24, but that has increased to the mid-to-high teens for the last 3 quarters.
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.