Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 8, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Benjamin Porten - Corporate Participant
SVP of Investor Relations & System Development - Corporate Participant
Hajime Uba - Chairman, President & CEO
Jeffrey J. Uttz - CFO & Treasurer
Conference Call Participants
George Arthur Kelly - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division
James Jon Sanderson - Northcoast Research Partners, LLC
Jeffrey Andrew Bernstein - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Zachary Ogden - TD Cowen, Research Division
Jeremy Scott Hamblin - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Research Division
Jon Michael Tower - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Mark Eric Smith - Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division
Matthew James Curtis - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division
Todd Morrison Brooks - The Benchmark Company, LLC, Research Division
a division of S&P - Unidentified Company
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this call is being recorded.
On the call today, we have Hajime Jimmy Uba, President and CEO; Jeff Uttz, Chief Financial Officer; and Benjamin Porten, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and System Development.
And now I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Porten.
Benjamin Porten
SVP of Investor Relations & System Development
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you all for joining. By now, everyone should have access to our fiscal third quarter 2025 earnings release. It can be found at www.kurasushi.com in the Investor Relations section. A copy of the earnings release has also been included in the 8-K we submitted to the SEC.
Before we begin our formal remarks, I need to remind everyone that part of our discussion today will include
- Read more current KRUS analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts