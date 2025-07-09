Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) has had a positive performance this year, especially in fund inflows, in line with positive moves for value and small-cap factors, to which the company is over-indexed. It is very possible that the trend continued in 2Q25.
Westwood Holdings: Profitability Improving But Stock Not Cheap
Summary
- WHG reversed previous outflows with strong 1Q25 net inflows, but the sustainability of this trend is uncertain given mixed fund performance rankings.
- Profitability is improving due to operating leverage, but recent results were affected by seasonal costs, and revenue growth remains modest.
- The valuation is high at 23x EV/NOPAT, requiring substantial AUM growth to justify current pricing, which remains speculative.
- Given competitive pressures and the need for sustained growth, I maintain a Hold rating on WHG despite recent positive developments.
