Nasdaq: Priced To Perfrection Ahead Of Earnings, Eyeing The Chart
Summary
- Nasdaq shows strong technical momentum, but the IPO market remains soft and valuation is stretched at over 25x forward earnings.
- Recent earnings beat was driven by cost controls and interest income, not robust revenue growth, signaling caution for future quarters.
- Analysts expect steady EPS growth, but fair value is in the mid-$80s; I recommend holding unless shares pull back to $84-$85 support.
- Technical setup favors buying on a dip to $84-$85, with an upside target of $105, but current levels warrant a hold due to premium valuation.
