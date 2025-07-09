Finding investments that offer solid total returns and consistent dividends is a challenge for most investors. Many higher-growth sectors, such as the technology industry, prefer reinvesting capital, while companies and industries focused on returning dividends, like telecommunication businesses, often offer minimal total returns.
OMAH: A Warren Buffet Variant With Dividends
Summary
- I initiate coverage of VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF with a buy rating, citing its balanced covered-call strategy and consistent income generation.
- OMAH targets a 15% income yield using adaptive out-of-the-money call selling, though this level may not be sustainable long term.
- The ETF closely tracks Berkshire Hathaway B, offers sector diversification, and has shown steady payouts without capital erosion since inception.
- Risks include limited performance history and lack of transparency in options strategy, but OMAH's approach should outperform in stable economic conditions.
