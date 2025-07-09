Marvell Technology: Its R&D Budget Speaks Volumes
Summary
- I rate Marvell Technology a Buy due to its 30% stock decline and strong forward growth potential in AI and data center markets.
- Unlike peers, Marvell delivers a full-stack platform for cloud, AI, 5G, and enterprise networking, reducing concentration risk through diversification.
- Marvell's $1.3B R&D spend and deep hyperscaler partnerships (Amazon, Microsoft, Google) position it as a key enabler of next-gen AI data centers.
- Accelerating data center demand, strategic collaborations, and leadership in custom silicon and optical connectivity drive Marvell's long-term growth outlook.
