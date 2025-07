The S&P 500 is approaching highs again, which makes stock picking a lot more difficult with some hefty valuations around. Personally, this makes me a lot pickier with the stocks I choose to invest in. Currently, a stock I have very high

MMMT Wealth is run by Oliver, a CPA working in the financial services sector mainly in private equity, hedge funds, and asset management. MMMT Wealth began in 2023 when Oliver started writing online mainly on X and Substack about investment strategies and stocks. His main aim is to gather insights from investor calls, presentations, financials, news and form an opinion on the stock looking mainly at a 3-5 year time horizon. Oliver is passionate about investing and understands that even 1 or 2 investments can in some cases be completely life changing. Thats why he spends so much time researching the best businesses in the world. Oliver has 5 years of investing experience, and 4 years as a CPA. Though this is less than many people here on Seeking Alpha, his passion, knowledge, and efforts are the best out there. Follow along. I hope youll gather all the value!

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LMND either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.