I have been an avid user of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) to plan my travels for many years. I was once a shareholder in the company, but I managed to lock in profits before the pandemic, and at the time it seemed
Booking Holdings: Too Expensive For Such A Risk (Quantitative Analysis)
Summary
- Booking Holdings remains a global leader with high margins, strong cash flow, and effective expansion, especially in Europe and emerging markets.
- Current EPS growth is boosted by aggressive share buybacks and a low post-pandemic base, raising concerns about the sustainability of future growth rates.
- Negative equity due to buybacks and rising debt are red flags, though strong cash flow and solvency metrics mitigate immediate risk.
- At a 30x P/E, BKNG stock appears overvalued vs. historical multiples; I rate it 'Hold' and prefer to stay on the sidelines for now.
