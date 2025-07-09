Imperial Oil: Higher Multiples And Lower Oil Prices, Switching To 'Hold'
Summary
- Imperial Oil has rallied 30% YTD, but further outperformance is unlikely unless oil prices recover, so I shift my rating from 'buy' to 'hold.'
- Strong cash flow generation and aggressive share buybacks make IMO a low-risk holding, but current valuation multiples are no longer attractive for capital appreciation.
- The company remains a solid choice for dividend and dividend growth investors, but upside is limited until share prices fall or oil prices firm up.
- For value-focused investors seeking sector exposure, Valeura Energy offers deeper value and a higher margin of safety compared to IMO's current valuation.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IMO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.