The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) is a tech-focused ETF with significant long exposure to tech stocks generally, and specifically to magnificent 7 stocks. The ETF also deploys an option overlay strategy in order to achieve
QYLD: Covered Call ETF With AI Catalyst
Summary
- The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF offers aggressive tech exposure and an overweighting of magnificent 7 stocks that capitalize on AI-driven growth themes and industry tailwinds.
- The ETF employs a covered call strategy, generating recurring income for investors, while maintaining long positions in leading U.S. tech firms.
- Magnificent 7 stocks represented 42.7% of the fund's entire investments, which gives the QYLD aggressive exposure to AI growth.
- QYLD has delivered decent life-to-date returns, although it underperformed its bigger rival JEPQ on a NAV basis.
- Key risk is high-tech concentration. However, QYLD remains attractive for income-focused investors seeking growth and AI exposure.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JEPQ, QYLD, NVDA, GOOG, AMZN, TSLA, META, AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.