DLocal: Emerging Market's 'Stripe' To Play Global Expansion

Summary

  • DLocal's asset-light model, strong leadership in Latin America, consistent top (and bottom) line growth, and strong customer retention are reinforcing its expanding competitive moat.
  • Despite take rate compression, DLocal's expansion into high-margin products, frontier markets, and efficiency supports robust revenue and profit growth, with a 6% dividend yield adding value.
  • The company is well-positioned in emerging markets, leveraging tech innovation, API integration, local market know-how, and a dominant cross-border payments platform for long-term growth.
  • While not the cheapest among peers, DLocal's +20% growth prospects, market leadership, and stable dividend justify a direct buy or put-selling strategy.
  • Top management with Ex-MELI Pedro Arntand the backing of investors as General Atlantic are reassuring for investors of this payment business with almost annual TPV of $30 Bn.

Woman completing payment on her smartphone app

Alistair Berg

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO), a Uruguay-based payment processor, is a Latin America´s Stripe or Adyen, helping (and benefiting) from the expansion of global e-commerce players such as TEMU, Amazon, Rappi, among others.

Its asset-light business model provides significant

Hello! I am a Latin-American fundamentalist investor searching for discounted stocks across the region, but also worldwide. I have worked as a Portfolio Manager at a large financial institution and previously in invesment banking and economic journalism. I have experience mainly in tech, retail and banking. I hold an Economic BS and a MBA. Constantly trying to find value through bottom-up analysis, but also on macro driven situations.

