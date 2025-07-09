I rate Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX ) as a hold, as the expected growth in the next years is already priced in, and I do not expect the annual revenue growth of between 20% and 30% for

According to TipRanks, success rate of 77%: Copying Mario Silva's trades and holding each position for 1 Year would result in 76.92% of your transactions generating a profit, with an average return of 12.20% per rating. Here, you'll find high-quality articles that will offer information that I would like to find in any article about a stock in which I am interested to invest or if I am already holding it. My approach is to be focused on a fundamental standpoint and "buy & hold" for years. I like to invest, thinking of the very long term and applying the value investing strategies for my own investments and for my family's investments.Given my long-term horizon, I focus on the price and the margin of safety considering risks that are not usually taken into account by other analysts with a shorter time horizon. So, you can follow me if you want to know which stocks I am looking at and to know more and more information related to the value investing philosophy. I hold an MBA from IESE Business School (Barcelona, Spain) and a Master in Finance from Universidad del Pacifico (Lima, Peru).

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.