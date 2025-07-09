The lithium price had been averaging around $10,000 per tonne from 2016 to 2021, floating primarily between $6,000 and $16,000. As electric vehicles started to gain significant traction in late 2021, the lithium carbonate price shot from $6,000 per tonne to a high around $70,000 per
Patriot Battery Metals Has Likely Bottomed Along With Lithium Prices
Summary
- Patriot’s Northern Quebec Project has the largest lithium pegmatite resource, by grade and tonnage, in the Americas.
- They have a resource estimate of 108.0 Mt at 1.40% Li2O Indicated and 33.3 Mt at 1.33% Li2O Inferred for a total of 4.84 Mt contained LCE (lithium carbonate equivalent).
- The long-term chart for Patriot Battery Metals shows that it greatly outperformed the sector during the 2022/2023 move higher. The share price went from $0.20 to highs around $13 per share.
- Patriot Battery Metals is trading at a valuation of around $300 million. This is roughly the same valuation the company had in July of 2022.
Jason Hamlin is the founder of Nicoya Research and publishes highly-rated investment newsletters focused on cryptocurrencies, commodities, mining stocks, and tech/growth stocks. Mr. Hamlin has a background analyzing charts and trends for the world’s largest market research company, is versed in fundamental and technical analysis, and has consulted to Fortune 500 companies around the globe.
Recommended For You
About PMETF Stock
Compare to Peers