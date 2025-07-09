Why Snowflake Is Poised For Success: My Case For A Buy

Jul. 09, 2025 4:42 AM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW) StockSNOW
Star Investments
6.2K Followers

Summary

  • Snowflake rebounded after new CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy's AI-focused strategy and leadership restored investor confidence post-Slootman's retirement and disappointing FY24 results.
  • First quarter FY26 results showed 26% revenue growth and 34% RPO growth, signaling improving future revenue predictability and stronger customer commitments.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin rose to 9%, alleviating some profitability concerns and indicating effective cost management and operational efficiency improvements.
  • Despite high stock-based compensation, expanding non-GAAP operating margins suggest a credible path to eventual GAAP profitability, supporting a positive investment outlook.
Snowflake corporate headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

The last time I discussed Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was on November 26, 2024, when the market was still recovering from the shock of popular former Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Frank Slootman's surprise retirement earlier that year. The company also had other issues at the time

This article was written by

Star Investments
6.2K Followers
I have been a Merchant Seaman that has traveled the world for over 30 years. Within the last 15 years, I developed a very intense interest in investing. I learned a lot of what I know about investing from The MF. Also because I have a engineering background, I often tend to gravitate to Tech stocks

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SNOW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SNOW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SNOW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SNOW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News